× Stray bullets hit cars, fly into home with 4-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pre-Halloween shooting sent bullets flying up and down a Whitehaven street, damaging cars and entering a home where a four-year-old boy was watching television.

“He’s just the height from where that bullet is where it would have, like, torn his little head off,” said the boy’s great aunt, Debra Threatt.

Threatt said the stray bullet came tearing through a front window at her home on the 1200 block of Eason Avenue Monday around 9 p.m.

Luckily, Threatt said she, her niece and the four-year-old were in another room when her niece heard the barrage of gunfire.

“She was like, ‘Get on the floor, get on the floor,’ so we fell to the floor,” said Threatt.

Across the street, Anthony Shaw and his wife did the same thing.

“We hit the floor,” said Shaw.

But the next day, the damage was visible.

Not only did a bullet pierce Threatt’s window, they also pounded several parked cars.

Shaw said he saw two men running through his yard the night of the shooting.

Neighbors believe those men were fleeing after firing several shots into a nearby driveway they say was filled with people.

“Whatever the shooting was about, whatever the beef was about, I just — I hope it’s done,” said Threatt.