MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several county commissioners have filed a lawsuit against big pharmaceutical companies in an attempt to recoup money spent on fighting the opioid crisis here in the Mid-South.

But the effort has been met with some resistance after it was learned the lawsuit was filed before a resolution was approved by the entire Shelby County Commission.

Heidi Shafer and Reginald Milton talk about the controversy and why the lawsuit is important.