Sex offender arrested after attempted abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thousands of vehicles pass through the areas of Raines and Kirby and Raines and Ross every day.

Memphis Police say 25-year-old Christian Nugent was behind the wheel of one of the trucks and crossed a line earlier this week.

Two girls, in two locations, said he tried to lure them into his pickup.

Far from the first time Nugent has been in trouble we looked into his past.

His classification on the sex offender registry is "sexual against a minor".

Shelby County records show in August of this year he was put on probation for two years for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The state of Tennessee says he worked for a security company and was a shift manager at McDonald's.

In his past, he's been charged with indecent exposure in Germantown and aggravated sexual battery in Collierville.

Germantown Police tell us in the indecent exposure case a woman told them she cause Nugent looking at her and inappropriately touching himself in a bank parking lot.

Just like in this recent case surveillance video helped in his arrest.

He's also accused of shoplifting in Collierville.

No one answered at the Collierville address listed for Nugent today but parents say the charges levied against him are unnerving.

Everyone thankful the students involved this week are ok.