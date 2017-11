MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a Memphis man who has reportedly been missing for four days.

Marcus Burnette was last seen heading for the bus stop in the 900 block of South Greer early Monday morning. Police said he has not been seen or heard from since.

The 30-year-old reportedly has a condition that requires him to take medication.

If you see him, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.