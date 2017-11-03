Postal delivery debacle at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —We found mailboxes wide open and seemingly empty.

"Every morning when I get ready to go to work they'll be open," Kenneth Quarles said.

The postal service won’t deliver mail to boxes that don’t lock.

Quarles says his does, but he like people with unlocked boxes hasn't gotten any mail in two weeks.

"We waiting on the light bill to come and other personal mail that we try to get like insurance for the children and what not," Quarles said.

While some residents tell us they can’t get mail we found one woman who didn’t seem to have any trouble at all as she got hers out of a locked box.

"They didn't notify us. We didn't get a note or anything," One woman, who didn't want to be on camera, said.

She says a lot of residents haven’t been getting mail but apartment management hasn’t done much about it.

"I know a lot of people around here they get government checks and stuff in order to pay their bills," she said.

The postal service says most apartment complexes are responsible for mailbox repairs and should provide a way for residents to get mail if something is wrong like picking it up from the leasing office.

So we went to the leasing office to ask about the boxes.

"Residents they tell us they haven't gotten mail in two weeks. Can anybody talk to us? We're just curious if there's a way for them to get mail?"

"We're going to have to ask you to leave, ok?"

Management didn’t want to talk to us.

The postal service is looking into this specific situation for us as we try to get more information on what’s going on.