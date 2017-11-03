× Parkway Village attempted murder suspect now behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect wanted in connection to a Parkway Village shooting on Halloween night is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder.

One of the victims told police she was inside her home in the 3400 block of Rosecreek when she noticed a silver Hyundai parked in her neighbor’s driveway. After several minutes, the car pulled out of the driveway, drove down the street and did a u-turn before coming to a stop outside the same home.

That’s when someone inside the vehicle opened fire, sending bullets flying into her own home as well as the one next door.

A total of seven people where inside the woman’s home at the time, police said in their report.

Next door, two people were sitting on the porch when the shooting occurred. One of them was hit by the gunfire. The other was able to identify the shooter as “YoungMob lil Mack” whose real name is Deandre Herron.

Herron was taken into custody on Thursday.

He denied any knowledge of the shooting.

Herron was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and numerous counts of aggravated assault.