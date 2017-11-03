× Nine people arrested after weapons found at Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released the names of nine people arrested in connection to a scary incident at a local park.

Jeremy Metcalf, Jaylon Jones, Jeremiah Price, Octavious Abram, Angelo Bunting, Carlos Jones, Cortez Wallace, Timothy McNairy and Keith Tate were all charged Thursday afternoon.

Officers detained 38 people Thursday after receiving a complaint that about 50 armed teens were gathered at O.L. Cash Park.

Seven firearms were recovered, police said.

People at the scene said they were shooting a music video.

This is a breaking news story.