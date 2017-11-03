× MPD investigating Berclair overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Berclair.

According to initial reports, the male victim was shot in the 1200 block of Berclair Road near Macon Road around midnight.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t released any suspect information.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.