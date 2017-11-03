Memphis Marine killed protecting friend returns home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a Memphis Marine who was murdered in Hawaii will return to the Mid-South Friday morning.

A visitation for Sgt. William Brown will be held tonight at Old St. Paul M.B. Church in West Memphis from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ on G. E. Patterson Boulevard.

The 23-year-old graduated from Bolton High School in 2012 and joined the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines later that fall. He was stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii when he was killed.