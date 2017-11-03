How the new banking resolution will affect you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congress and President Donald Trump have handed a big win to the banking industry.

The President signed a resolution passed by Congress that kills a rule set to take effect in the spring that would have made it easier for Americans to organize class-action lawsuits against financial institutions.

Republicans argued the rule only benefited lawyers who would collect large attorney fees and not the actual consumer.

WREG's Zaneta Lowe explains what this all means for you.