Four-car crash at Kirby, Winchester claims one man's life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash at Kirby and Winchester Thursday evening has claimed a 41-year-old man’s life.

The four-vehicle accident happened just after 7:30 p.m., sending a motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition.

An update Friday morning from the Memphis Police Department confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Authorities have not identified the man at this time.

No charges have been filed.