Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 6 y/o from East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing six-year-old from East Tennessee.

Ter’riana Nicole Hill was last seen playing outside her Alcoa home Thursday evening.

Ter’riana is described as being 4′ and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt with a heart in the middle, emoji leggings and sparkle shoes.

Authorities have not released additional information.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call 1-800- TBI-FIND.