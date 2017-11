Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — African American fashion designers represent less than one percent of designers sold in major department stores, but a Memphis woman is determined to change that.

Brandice Daniel is the founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. She has helped kick start and foster the careers of many multicultural designers like Tiera Gwin and Demettius Blade.

Check out Harlem's Fashion Row