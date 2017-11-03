× Desoto County Schools: BB gun discovered at Lewisburg High Thursday

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto County Schools has confirmed a BB gun was discovered in the parking lot at Lewisburg High School.

In a released statement, the district said the incident happened Thursday morning before school.

Several teachers reportedly saw the individual with the BB gun and called the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, who recovered it from the student’s car.

The student was removed from campus and will face disciplinary consequences.

He or she has not been identified.