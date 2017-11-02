Watercooler Wednesday: The Millie Bobby Brown controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New York public school has banned mandatory homework for students in kindergarten through fourth grade after one mom pushed for the change, after seeing how much her son "pushed back" against it.

Instead the school now recommends students read about 30 minutes each night.

Then, are fans of the Netflix hit "Stranger things" going off the deep end over recent headlines about how "grown up" the show's star, Millie Bobby Brown, looked at the red carpet season premiere last week?

Is it okay to say how grown-up she looks, or does that make people feel uncomfortable?

Live, in-flight entertainment? Southwest is bringing live concerts back to it's planes, but will it receive a standing ovation?

And finally a judge in Hawaii has doled out an unusual punishment, to a man who violated an order not to contact his ex-girlfriend.

In addition to probation, community service, and several fines, the man must also write 144 compliments about his former girlfriend — that's one for each of the 144 ugly text messages and calls he's accused of sending her.

What do you think of his punishment?