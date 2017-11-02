× Two rescued from burning home in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators are trying to figure out what caused a massive house fire in Westwood overnight.

The fire broke out just before midnight Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Deer Trail Lane.

Neighbors who spotted the flames rushed to the house to help rescue the two people who were inside the house.

“We ran across the street and snatched the door open and wrought iron off the door and we kicked the door in,” said Larry Dockery, one of the neighbors who helped rescue the homeowners.

One of the homeowners was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No one else was hurt.

It took firefighters about two hours to put out the fire.