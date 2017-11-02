× Two men charged after killing North Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two men were charged with the murder of 34-year-old Tannica Pruitt on Friday.

The mother of two was fatally shot on her porch in the 1400 block of Decatur in North Memphis on Aug. 20.

She was dropped off at Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Authorities have arrested and charged Marcus Buford, 45, and Donald McCoy, 33, in connection with her murder.

Buford was charged with first-degree murder and McCoy was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in Pruitt’s death.

Witnesses told police that Buford confronted Pruitt about a fight she had with his daughter, and he reportedly told McCoy to hand him a gun during the confrontation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Both men remain in Shelby County Jail.