Tigers cruise to exhibition win over LeMoyne-Owen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —With fewer than 2,000 people watching at FedExForum the University of Memphis won its lone exhibition game, 101-78, over LeMoyne-Owen Thursday night.

The Tigers expect to open more eyes when the regular season starts. Tubby Smith’s Tigers have eight new players this year and they finally got to show what they can do in the easy win over LeMoyne-Owen.

Junior college transfer Kyvon Davenport led Memphis with 19 points to go with seven rebounds. Freshman Jamal Johnson scored 14 points including four three-pointers. Junior guard Jeremiah Martin, one of only two returning players, also added 14 points.

The Tigers assisted on 23 of their 32 field goals showing a desire to share the ball.

The Tigers open the regular season next Friday against Alabama.