× Registered sex offender arrested after girls say he tried to pick them up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was arrested after two teenage girls accused him of trying to lure them into his vehicle in Hickory Hill on Tuesday.

At about 3:50 pm, on two separate occasions, two female juveniles reported that while they were walking home from school when an unidentified male tried to lure them into his vehicle in the areas of Raines and Ross and Raines and Kirby.

Police say Christian Nugent, 25, was developed as a suspect after investigators observed him operating his white 2006 Ford F-150 in the area. Nugent was positively identified as the male who approached one of the victims.

Nugent is a registered sex offender, police said. He was arrested and did not have his identification on him. He was charged with violation of sex offender registration laws.​

His photo was not available Thursday night.