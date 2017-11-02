× Police: Suspect caught with gun on UofM campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly being caught with a gun on the University of Memphis campus.

Authorities were called to the 3700 block of Central after receiving the reports on Wednesday. When approached by officers, one of the suspects, Joshua Jones, allegedly took off, heading southbound towards Watauga.

Police chased Jones through several backyards before eventually taking him into custody in the 3500 block of Norriswood.

He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a gun.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.