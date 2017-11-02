× Police: Man charged after threesome with minors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor and engaging in a threesome with her best friend.

The investigation into Samuel Johnson’s relationship with the 16-year-old began after the teen’s mother reported it on October 24. The victim told police the two began dating in late August and had sex numerous times at his Mountain Terrace home.

The two even participated in group sex with the teen’s 15-year-old friend.

Police said the teen and Johnson both corroborated the encounter.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.