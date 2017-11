× Police detain 38, find weapons at Southwest Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers detained 38 people Thursday after receiving a complaint that about 50 armed teens were gathered in a Southwest Memphis park.

Police responded to O.L. Cash Park at 3:17 p.m. and found a large gathering.

Seven firearms were recovered, police said, though no arrests have been made.

People at the scene said they were shooting a music video.

Police are continuing to investigate.