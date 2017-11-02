Parents, students seek change after suicides in Gibson County high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Tenn — Tragedy hit a Mid-South high school twice in a matter of months.

There have been multiple suicides. Three to be exact.

Now classmates are questioning whether or not school is the safe space it is supposed to be.

"We've lost five students," said Madi Todd, student at South Gibson High School. "Three have been to suicide. It' s hard to even fathom that honestly."

Lives are being cut short by tragedy as students resort to ending their life.

Todd says it hard to grieve when there are no real solutions to the problems haunting the student body.

"We need to do something," said Todd. "This is the third one in three years, and it really needs to stop."

On Wednesday, a sophomore student took his life just months after Cason Crabtree ended hers.

Amy Stanfill, the victim's mother, is heartbroken by the recent suicides in Medina.

"Our lives have been disrupted," said Stanfill. "There is nothing like losing a child. Nothing."

Both students attended South Gibson County High.

Stanfill says before her daughter took her own life she was very anxious about going to school. She says that the administration knew about her daughters anxiety and did nothing about it.

One school official looked at Stanfill's daughter and said, "But you're so pretty. Just go to class."

Grieving students turned to social media Wednesday demanding that something be done in the wake of the suicides.

Stanfill thinks there is a bigger problem when it comes to dealing with suicide. "Bullying is one of the main causes of suicide and something that needs to be addressed."

WREG reached out to the district who assured us they provide counselors but could not comment on a plan to look deeper into the root of what's leading to the loss of students.

"Let's do something instead of sitting back and saying oh no what can we do

56:37-56:44

Lets do something instead of sitting back," said Stanfill. "Let's actually do something."