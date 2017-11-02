× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Interstate 40

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A section of Interstate 40 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash near Lakeland overnight.

The crash involved at least four vehicles and happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-40 east of the Canada Rd. exit.

There are reports of injuries at the scene — but so far, police haven’t told us how severe those injuries are.

Right now, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting westbound traffic onto Airline Road and State Route 385.

WREG’s Corie Ventura will have live updates on this crash during her Time Saver Traffic segments on Daybreak.