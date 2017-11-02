× Memphis announces $43 million sewer improvement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sewer system seems to be a constant issue in Memphis but leaders announced millions of dollars in sewer improvements Thursday.

The T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment facility originally opened in 1975 and is in need of major rehabilitation, upgrades, and modernization. The facility handles 70 million gallons of wastewater per day for areas south of Poplar Avenue.

The first phase of the work will cost just over $43 million and city officials say these improvements could also mean decades of growth opportunity for the Mid-South.

The city is currently planning an upgrade to provide disinfection as the final treatment process to meet permit requirements.