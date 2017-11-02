× Kids fight back after recent attempted abductions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu the training becomes both physical and mental.

Alexandra Meadows says these moves work for the small children he teaches.

“It was built for a smaller guy to beat a bigger opponent,” said Meadows. “We teach them how to avoid any contact with strangers and how not to panic. How not to freeze.”

Recently, police say strangers tried to kidnap, rob, grope and have even shot at least six teens while they were walking to and from school.

Meadows says there are simple techniques kids can learn to stay safe. Some of the moves include having the child push or pull the attacker as if they were riding a bus.

"It's the same way," said Meadows. "If I try to pull that way, she's going to try and use her weight."

Meadows also says the child should rotate there hand towards the attackers thumb if he or she tries to grab the child's wrist.

"Always rotate towards the thumb," said Meadows.

Meadows says more and more children are signing up for his class. This is a trend we're seeing at other martial art studios across the city.

"You never let your guard down," said Meadows. "So if that can be started at a young age then I can not see a better way."