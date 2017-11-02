Juveniles charged after gun discovered at KIPP Middle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been charged after a gun was discovered at a local school.
The investigation began after a gun was located in a bathroom at KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle on Wednesday
It was quickly secured by staff, and no one was hurt.
It’s unclear why the students had a gun, where they got it or if anyone else will be charged.
Both of them were charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.
