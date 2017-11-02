× Juveniles charged after gun discovered at KIPP Middle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been charged after a gun was discovered at a local school.

The investigation began after a gun was located in a bathroom at KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle on Wednesday

It was quickly secured by staff, and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear why the students had a gun, where they got it or if anyone else will be charged.

Both of them were charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.