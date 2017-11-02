Cooking with Chef D. Arthur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is Diabetes Awareness Month, and for many people, a healthy diet is key to managing the condition.

Memphis Chef D. Arthur is an expert in healthy cooking — he's the private chef for NBA player Thaddeus Young, helping keep the star in tip-top shape for the court.

He can also help you with his new Delicious Things Meal Prep Calendar.

 

Tuna Tostada recipe

Ingredients:

  • 7 tbsp. canola oil, divided
  • 10 corn tortillas
  • 5 – 6 oz. tuna steaks
  • Low sodium taco seasoning (to taste)
  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 2 cups water
  • Salt (to taste)
  • Black pepper (to taste)
  • 1 zucchini, chopped finely
  • 1 – 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
  • ¼ cup queso fresco

Instructions:

  • Pre- heat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Brush 2 tbsp. of canola oil on tortillas. Bake for 3 – 4 minutes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Set aside.
  • Season tuna steaks on both sides with taco seasoning.
  • In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp. of canola oil on medium high heat. Sear tuna steaks 2 minutes on each side then finish in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
  • Add quinoa, water, and 1 tbsp. of oil to a saucepan. Bring to a boil on medium high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium. Cook covered for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let set for 5 minutes.
  • In a medium skillet, heat remaining olive oil on medium high heat. Add zucchini seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook 2 – 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
  • Layer quinoa, zucchini, and tuna on each tostada. Drizzle with enchiladas sauce and crumble queso fresco on top. Serve.