Cooking with Chef D. Arthur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is Diabetes Awareness Month, and for many people, a healthy diet is key to managing the condition.
Memphis Chef D. Arthur is an expert in healthy cooking — he's the private chef for NBA player Thaddeus Young, helping keep the star in tip-top shape for the court.
He can also help you with his new Delicious Things Meal Prep Calendar.
Tuna Tostada recipe
Ingredients:
- 7 tbsp. canola oil, divided
- 10 corn tortillas
- 5 – 6 oz. tuna steaks
- Low sodium taco seasoning (to taste)
- 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
- 2 cups water
- Salt (to taste)
- Black pepper (to taste)
- 1 zucchini, chopped finely
- 1 – 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
- ¼ cup queso fresco
Instructions:
- Pre- heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Brush 2 tbsp. of canola oil on tortillas. Bake for 3 – 4 minutes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Season tuna steaks on both sides with taco seasoning.
- In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp. of canola oil on medium high heat. Sear tuna steaks 2 minutes on each side then finish in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Add quinoa, water, and 1 tbsp. of oil to a saucepan. Bring to a boil on medium high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium. Cook covered for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let set for 5 minutes.
- In a medium skillet, heat remaining olive oil on medium high heat. Add zucchini seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook 2 – 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Layer quinoa, zucchini, and tuna on each tostada. Drizzle with enchiladas sauce and crumble queso fresco on top. Serve.
