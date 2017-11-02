Cooking with Chef D. Arthur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is Diabetes Awareness Month, and for many people, a healthy diet is key to managing the condition.

Memphis Chef D. Arthur is an expert in healthy cooking — he's the private chef for NBA player Thaddeus Young, helping keep the star in tip-top shape for the court.

He can also help you with his new Delicious Things Meal Prep Calendar.

Tuna Tostada recipe

Ingredients:

7 tbsp. canola oil, divided

10 corn tortillas

5 – 6 oz. tuna steaks

Low sodium taco seasoning (to taste)

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

Salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

1 zucchini, chopped finely

1 – 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce

¼ cup queso fresco

Instructions:

Pre- heat oven to 400 degrees.

Brush 2 tbsp. of canola oil on tortillas. Bake for 3 – 4 minutes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Set aside.

Season tuna steaks on both sides with taco seasoning.

In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp. of canola oil on medium high heat. Sear tuna steaks 2 minutes on each side then finish in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add quinoa, water, and 1 tbsp. of oil to a saucepan. Bring to a boil on medium high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium. Cook covered for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let set for 5 minutes.

In a medium skillet, heat remaining olive oil on medium high heat. Add zucchini seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook 2 – 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Layer quinoa, zucchini, and tuna on each tostada. Drizzle with enchiladas sauce and crumble queso fresco on top. Serve.