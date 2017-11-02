Cooking: India Fest 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —India boasts one of the most diverse cultures in the world and this week a local organization is celebrating them all.
India Fest is this Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International.
Spicy Chickpeas (Chana Masala)
Main Ingredient: Chickpeas
Soak chickpeas in water overnight and boil nicely with 1/2 tsp salt.
Store bought canned chickpeas can be used for a quick recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups boiled chickpeas
- 4 tablespoons oil
- 4 bay leaves
- 4 cloves
- 2 green cardamoms
- 1-2 sticks cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek leaves (methi leaves)
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1 teaspoon chopped ginger
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste or powder
- 1 tablespoon tomato puree/paste
- 1 teaspoon cilantro powder
- 1 teaspoon curry powder (garam masala)
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon mango powder (amchur)
- 1/3 teaspoon red chilli powder (depends how spicy)
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Cilantro leaves to garnish
Preparation:
- Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Let them become little brown until the flavors starts coming.
- Add cumin seeds, fenugreek leaves, cut onions. Cook until translucent or becomes soft.
- Add chopped ginger, garlic powder, and cook until raw flavors are removed.
- Add tomato puree/ paste and mix.
- Add 1/4 cup of water and cook again till the onions, ginger-garlic blends together.
- Add water if necessary. Mix well.
- Add salt to taste, cilantro powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and mango powder. Stir well.
- Add boiled chickpeas.
- Simmer heat, cook for 5-6 minutes until chick peas are well blended with the gravy.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro.
- Serve with naan or rice.
