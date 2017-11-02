Cooking: India Fest 2017

Posted 2:31 pm, November 2, 2017, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —India boasts one of the most diverse cultures in the world and this week a local organization is celebrating them all.

India Fest is this Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International.

For more information, click here.

 

Spicy Chickpeas (Chana Masala)

Main Ingredient: Chickpeas
Soak chickpeas in water overnight and boil nicely with 1/2 tsp salt.
Store bought canned chickpeas can be used for a quick recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups boiled chickpeas
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 4 cloves
  • 2 green cardamoms
  • 1-2 sticks cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek leaves (methi leaves)
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 1 teaspoon chopped ginger
  • 1 teaspoon garlic paste or powder
  • 1 tablespoon tomato puree/paste
  • 1 teaspoon cilantro powder
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder (garam masala)
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon mango powder (amchur)
  • 1/3 teaspoon red chilli powder (depends how spicy)
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Cilantro leaves to garnish

Preparation:

  • Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Let them become little brown until the flavors starts coming.
  • Add cumin seeds, fenugreek leaves, cut onions. Cook until translucent or becomes soft.
  • Add chopped ginger, garlic powder, and cook until raw flavors are removed.
  • Add tomato puree/ paste and mix.
  • Add 1/4 cup of water and cook again till the onions, ginger-garlic blends together.
  • Add water if necessary. Mix well.
  •  Add salt to taste, cilantro powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and mango powder. Stir well.
  • Add boiled chickpeas.
  • Simmer heat, cook for 5-6 minutes until chick peas are well blended with the gravy.
  • Garnish with chopped cilantro.
  • Serve with naan or rice.