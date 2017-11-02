Cooking: India Fest 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —India boasts one of the most diverse cultures in the world and this week a local organization is celebrating them all.

India Fest is this Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International.

For more information, click here.

Spicy Chickpeas (Chana Masala)

Main Ingredient: Chickpeas

Soak chickpeas in water overnight and boil nicely with 1/2 tsp salt.

Store bought canned chickpeas can be used for a quick recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups boiled chickpeas

4 tablespoons oil

4 bay leaves

4 cloves

2 green cardamoms

1-2 sticks cinnamon

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek leaves (methi leaves)

1 cup diced onions

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

1 teaspoon garlic paste or powder

1 tablespoon tomato puree/paste

1 teaspoon cilantro powder

1 teaspoon curry powder (garam masala)

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon mango powder (amchur)

1/3 teaspoon red chilli powder (depends how spicy)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Cilantro leaves to garnish

Preparation:

Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Let them become little brown until the flavors starts coming.

Add cumin seeds, fenugreek leaves, cut onions. Cook until translucent or becomes soft.

Add chopped ginger, garlic powder, and cook until raw flavors are removed.

Add tomato puree/ paste and mix.

Add 1/4 cup of water and cook again till the onions, ginger-garlic blends together.

Add water if necessary. Mix well.

Add salt to taste, cilantro powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and mango powder. Stir well.

Add boiled chickpeas.

Simmer heat, cook for 5-6 minutes until chick peas are well blended with the gravy.

Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Serve with naan or rice.