Bus accident near Christian Brothers High sends juvenile to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning crash involving a school bus on Walnut Grove at Brierview Street has sent one juvenile to the hospital.

Authorities have not released official information, but photos from the scene suggests the accident involved two vehicles near the entrance of Christian Brothers High School.

Two ambulances were called to the scene with one transporting a juvenile across the street to Baptist East. We were told the juvenile is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if the juvenile was on the bus or in the second vehicle.

The left and center lanes on Walnut Grove Road are currently blocked.

Crash on Walnut Grove @ Brierview St near CBHS. Involves a school bus. — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 2, 2017

Closer look at crash on Walnut Grove WB @ Brierview. Left & center lanes blocked on Walnut Grove. 📸: Greg Tate pic.twitter.com/60r62moFiF — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 2, 2017