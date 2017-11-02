Bright Spot: The Le Bonheur prayer wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We pray that God will watch over all of the sick kids and heal them, and make them all better. In Jesus name, amen."

"Please bless the staff here at Le Bonheur and the doctors because they're changing lives everyday."

"I wish that my seizures would go away and that a cure would be found for everyone."

These were just a few of the prayers left daily by patients and family members on Le Bonheur's prayer wall. Some of them are very touching. Others are cute.

"Some are just fun kid stuff," said Chaplain Jack Conrad. "They want to be a movie star. They want to an NBA star or whatever the case may be."

Conrad collects and reads the prayers daily.

He said he and a team of five chaplains are charged with doing one thing at Le Bonheur.

"The most important thing we do is to show a sign of loving care to families that are in need."

Many families have tough questions when they arrive at the hospital.

"Why my child? Why now? Are they going to get better and when?"

He said he doesn't have the answers, but he does have a listening ear and a heart of gold.

"I don't need to try to explain it. I just need to sit with them in the moment of wonder."

There's a prayer room where all faiths are represented and then there is the chapel. It where family members can listen to a service or simply sit and find peace.

"If you think about it, how often in a week do you get to be listened to? I mean really listened to."

The members of the spiritual care team listen, pray and offer comfort to families who may feel hopeless and helpless.

"You realize that God's presence is with you and that you're doing what God asked you to do — show up."

And in case you're wondering, each of the letters left on the prayer wall are blessed and read at hospital staff meetings. At the end of the year they are burned and used in the hospital on Ash Wednesday.

It serves as a sign that our prayers are never forgotten.