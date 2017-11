× Body found in area where Memphis man went missing

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Crews recovered a body Thursday in the same area where a Memphis choir director went missing last week.

Walter Lynn Bauman, 66, disappeared last Thursday while out fishing on a lake in Mississippi.

Police say the body of a man was found Thursday morning in the same area.

They could not confirm if it is Bauman and have sent the body to the state crime lab.

Bauman was choir director for Immaculate Conception Church.