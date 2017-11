Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. draws near, there are some who insist accused gunman James Earl Ray, did not fire that fatal shot.

Dr. William Pepper was Ray's attorney. Now, nearly five decades later, he is still making the case for Ray's innocence in his new book "The Plot to Kill King".

