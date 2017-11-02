Alleged arsonist leaves feces after setting Mississippi church on fire

CLARKSDALE, Miss. -- The joy is all but extinguished from Pastor Howard Eckford's face after he said someone broke into the Lamb of God Ministry church and set the back of the building on fire.
"We not feeling good about it at all," said Eckford as he showed WREG around what's left of the church where he's preached for nearly 20 years.
The windows are smashed from when fire crews rushed in Tuesday morning.
An office and bathroom at the back of the church went up in smoke along with what looks to be thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
"I thought it was a field on fire at first, so I just checked around in the house, and I saw the church on fire, so I just called 911," said Darius Gregory, who lives nearby.
Eckford said the church was broken into -- possibly through a back window.
The culprit then covered a church organ in oil, according to Eckford, and began moving other church supplies to Eckford's office.
"They had taken the stuff from out here, carried it in the office, piled it up in there and set the office on fire," he said.
The electricity was still out at the church Thursday, and the air was still thick with the smell of smoke.
Eckford said it's unlikely the church will reopen in time for service Sunday, leaving churchgoers without a place in which to worship.
"It's worse than someone breaking into your home. Who could not have enough respect for the Lord, Jesus Christ, to break into a place of worship?" said churchgoer Patricia Evans.
But the most disrespectful part of the crime had to be the calling card the alleged arsonist left.
"Urine, waste in the garbage can, on the floor, you take it and you put it back in the garbage can in the kitchen. That’s the straw that broke the camel’s back," said Eckford.
In this case, Eckford hopes that straw leads to answers in the form of DNA evidence.
Despite repeated calls, the Clarksdale Police Department has not said if it is investigating the fire as arson.
WREG has also reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, since some have questioned whether this might be a hate crime.