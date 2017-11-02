× 37 million fire extinguishers recalled after failing during emergencies

WASHINGTON — More than 37 million Kidde fire extinguishers are being recalled after reports of the product failing during emergency situations.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fire extinguisher can get clogged causing it to fail or become hard to activate. The plastic nozzle can also break posing an impact hazard.

To date, the company has received 391 reports of the fire extinguisher failing, resulting in one death, 16 injuries and 91 instances of property damage.

The current recall affects 134 models manufactured as early as January 1, 1973, and sold at various locations including Menards, Montgomery Wards, Sears and The Home Depot. The fire extinguishers are also available for purchase online.

They were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

Kidde is providing a replacement fire extinguisher free of charge.

To see if your fire extinguisher has been recalled, click here.