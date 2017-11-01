× Two people injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a pair of shootings in Midtown and Parkway Village overnight.

The most recent shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Rosecreek Cove in Parkway Village.

Police say a man was shot at a house in the area. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Initial reports said the victim may have been involved in another shooting on Tuesday — but police haven’t confirmed that information.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

The other shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Jefferson Ave. and Claybrook St. in the Washington Bottoms neighborhood in Midtown.

Police say a man was shot by three men outside a corner store. The suspects drove off in a gray vehicle.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.