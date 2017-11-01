× Two middle school students charged after fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two Westside Middle School students, both girls, were charged Wednesday afternoon after getting into a fight after school in a nearby neighborhood.

At some point, during or after the fight, a male student fired one shot in the air.

Tina Davis, a parent of an eighth grade Westside Middle student, was upset after hearing about the fight.

“The parents need to be more careful with leaving weapons and stuff around where the kids can get it,” said Davis. “Somebody can get brutally hurt, beat, killer or whatever. All this is just nonsense.”

Davis says that her daughter was hit by another student last week and she is frustrated by the violence.

“They hit her in her chest and bust the other girls lip,” said Davis. “They hit some more little children, because they wanted to join the game.”

I asked administrators about school safety. Bobby White with ASD tells us that they’re working with security and just implemented a new dismissal process where only few students leave at a time.

“Safety is at the upmost importance so we are redoubling our efforts as it relates to district staff,” said White.

Davis is hoping things will change.

“I’m asking for all the parents to come together. We can have a meeting or whatever and get in touch with everybody,” said Davis. “We can come out in the community and make it a better community.”