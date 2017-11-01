× Suspects arrested in gas station kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars following a kidnapping and car theft at a local gas station Tuesday morning.

According to police, Deandre Wright stole a 2003 Nissan Altima from the Shell gas station in the 2400 block of Airways Boulevard. The victim stated that as Wright was pulling out of the parking lot with her 7-year-old stepdaughter asleep in the back seat, another man later identified as Marquez Mills jumped into the passenger seat and the two fled the scene.

Both the child and the vehicle were recovered a short time later unharmed.

Several hours later, the victim dialed 911 after she spotted the two suspects inside the same exact gas station.

Both were arrested and charged with theft of property and especially aggravated kidnapping.