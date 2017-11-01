× Police seek help in Whitehaven homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released new information following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

The incident happened at in the morning hours of October 23, at Hudgins and East Holmes.

Authorities believe the victim, Jason Aldridge, was walking down the street when the occupant of a vehicle opened fire, striking him. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.