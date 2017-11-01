× Police investigate Parkway Village shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects following a pair of shootings in Parkway Village overnight.

The most shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Rosecreek Cove in Parkway Village.

Police say a man was shot at a house in the area and was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Initial reports said the victim may have been involved in another shooting on Tuesday — but police haven’t confirmed that information.

The shooting has left neighbors in Parkway Village on edge.

Cartier Ballinger lives nearby and is distraught by the shooting.

“The thought of my little brothers being in something like that worried me,” said Ballinger.

Police said they came out to the house twice in a four hours.

The officers first showed up to the house a neighbor reported seeing a silver Hyundai Sedan pull to the house. She then saw the driver and passenger yell at occupants of the home before they began firing shots at the people in the driveway.

One man was injured in the shooting with a bullet going through his leg.

The onlooking neighbor then realized her door at been hit with a bullet while her five children were inside.

Neighbor Jay Wilson is also concerned about the shooting.

“It is a lot of stuff that goes on. There are a lot of kids over here,” said Wilson. “That worries me a lot.”

Wilson says her family heard the commotion after the second shooting that happened at 2 a.m. a few hours later.

“Last night my dad was telling me about someone sitting outside someone’s house with hoods on and that worried me,” said Wilson. “So I had him come here and sit with my little brother while I picked up my brother from work,”

Many neighbors said they are afraid at what continues to happen at this home.

“I don’t like it,” said Wilson. “I want them to move.”