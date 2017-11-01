× Police: 15 y/o reported missing Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities have issued a City Watch alert for a teen who went missing in South Memphis.

Cristiana Rhodes was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Pine Hill Place. She’s described as being 5’5″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and straight hair. She was wearing a gray Rhodes College sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

Police have not release any additional information.

If you see Rhodes call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.