Olive Branch woman wins on Jeopardy!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman made her way to the Jeopardy! stage on Wednesday, and won.

Jenny Wrigley, a yoga instructor in Olive Branch, Mississippi, walked away with more than $22,000 on Wednesday’s episode

She got the final question correct in the Oscars category. The answer was: “For 1992, this New Yorker was the first man with 2 acting Oscar nominations in the same year for different films.”

The “question,” as Jeopardy! calls it, was Al Pacino.