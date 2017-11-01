× Morning Sun Road at Houston Levee blocked due to 3-car crash

CORDOVA, Tenn. — An early morning crash in Cordova has left Morning Sun Road near Houston Levee blocked.

According to initial reports, three cars were involved in the accident. First responders told WREG they had to cut someone out of one of the vehicles.

One person was taken to the Regional Medical Center while a second had only minor injuries.

Morning Sun Road is currently blocked and authorities are asking commuters to find alternate routes.