Memphis Police searching for car burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police department is searching for a suspect who burglarized a car on Saturday, Oct. 28. in the area of Whitten and Fletcher Creek Cove.

The suspect took more than $50,000 in camera equipment as well as a 9mm handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.