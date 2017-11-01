Memphis Police investigating burglary on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is investigating the Oct. 20 burglary at Food Mart on 1220 Getwell Road.

Officers responded to the scene of the burglary where the found surveillance video that shows the suspects breaking into the local business.

Two masked suspects can be seen breaking into the business where they proceeded to steal cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. Three different vehicles could also be seen on video during the time the burglary took place.

Four woman were seen on video cashing in the lottery tickets the next day.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call (901)-528-CASH.