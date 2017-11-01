× Two girls say man tried to lure them into truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more students walking home from school say they were targeted by a man who tried to lure them into his vehicle, this time in Southeast Memphis.

According to police, two girls said an unidentified man in a white Ford F-150 pickup tried to pick them up around 3:50 Tuesday. The incidents happened near the intersections of Raines and Ross, and Raines and Kirby.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

In the last couple of weeks there have been several reports of students being approached — some even grabbed by a man.

WREG is live in the area and will have more information at 4 p.m.