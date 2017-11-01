× Memphis father pleads for help after teenage daughter was sexually assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father is asking for help after his teenage daughter was sexually assaulted.

He wants the people who did it off the streets so no one else has to go through the same trauma.

Memphis police have been investigating this case for about three days but like any parent would, this dad wants it to be solved fast, so he’s been doing his own research to try and get the attackers behind bars.

David Harris hates to think about what his daughter went through Sunday evening.

“It hurts. It hurts to just replay everything. It hurts.”

He says his 13-year-old was home alone at her mother’s house when three teenage boys knocked on the door. They’re described as acquaintances of his daughter.

“They made their way in and when they made their way in, they forced her to the back.”

Harris says the teens sexually assaulted her and stole items, like jewelry and laptops, from the house. The heartbroken father has barely slept since.

“Material things can be replaced but my child’s innocence can’t be. Her innocence can’t be replaced.”

He says he found the three suspects’ social media accounts online but doesn’t know their real names or where they go to school.

“I’ve talked to the sergeant, no leads have been made. I talked to the rape crisis center, they’re still saying that’s going to take six to nine months to get that back, which I think is ridiculous.”

To make matters worse, his family heard the suspects posted on social media about what they did to his daughter.

“Now I have a daughter that’s terrified to go to school because everything that’s been done in the house was put out on social media.”

He says those posts were deleted before he could save them, but he’s given police all the information he has and doesn’t understand how they’re still on the streets.

“It hurts me that I can’t get the answers I need.”

He pleads for the suspects to come forward or for others to speak up if they know anything.

If you know anything that could help this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.