Memphis-area hospitals on edge over safety grades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some local hospitals are concerned about their current safety grade.

St Francis Bartlett CEO Chris Locke says even though it seems his staff is at the top of their game according to their ranking done by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, now is not the time to rest.

"Although we are an A today, I tell our staff it doesn't mean something bad can't happen here," said Locke. "We have to stay on our toes."

The grades are based on data collected from the hospitals, and it's up to the hospitals to turn the data over.

"It's a process of continued improvement," said Locke.

WREG reached out to Methodist hospital who had a C average across the board, and told us that there is a three-year delay in the data that is reported and scores don't show an up-to-date picture of care.

Monica Weston's son was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in February, and for her the C score doesn't reflect her experience with the hospital.

"This past experience was exceptional from emergency room department to being in a room," said Weston. "I can honestly say they really tried their hardest to impress us and get the job done."

WREG also reached out to Regional One Health, which got a D.

They say the data used to create grade dates back as far as 2013 is outdated data.

Baptist Memorial got a D at one location and at two others they say those grades are way off because they didn't participate in the survey.

Locke says for him it's all about transparency--and giving patients access to the data already available anyway

"The data is there," said Locke. "Its just are you going to take the time and effort."

St Francis even has a program called good catch to keep employees on their toes to make sure nothing goes wrong so that they can keep that A rating.