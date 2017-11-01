Manhunt Monday: Family left with questions after teen gunned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelia Kinner is trying desperately to understand why someone would kill her little brother.

"It's like they just took him away, he meant something to us," she said. "It hurt my entire family."

Police say 19-year-old Tadarius Tate and two friends were driving down Park Avenue on Aug. 2. Officers say Tate stopped at a traffic light at Park and Highland and someone pulled up beside him and opened fire.

Tate was hit multiple times. He crashed the vehicle he was driving into a utility pole.

When officers arrived on the scene, Tate was already dead. His 16-year-old friend was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the teenager was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Tate's family says they have been living in fear since the gunman is still walking free.

"I can barely sleep, I can barely eat, we just don`t know why," Kinner said. "The last two months, I've been eating , sleeping and breathing Tadarius."

Family members say when the gunman took Tate's life, he also changed their lives forever. They are left with more questions than answers.

"Only thing we know is that he was driving down Park Avenue and a car came up and started shooting."

If you know who killed 19-year-old Tadarius Tate, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.