Holly Bobo trial highlight addiction problems throughout rural Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether or not you agree with the verdict, there is one recurring theme from testimony in the Holly Bobo trial that can’t be denied.

“I had a drug problem,” said Anthony Phoenix Bobo.

“He wanted to go to the bathroom and share some drugs with me,” said Jason Autry.

Time and time again, as we heard testimony about the kidnap, rape and murder of Holly Bobo there were stories about drugs in Decatur County.

"He wanted to shoot me up with some meth," said Jamie Darnell.

Miranda Johnson, who lives in Parsons, Tennessee, grew up alongside many of the key players in the Bobo case and was close to defendant Shayne Austin.

"You could ask any person that was in high school with Shayne what it is they remember about him, and they would say that he was always happy," said Johnson. "He was always smiling. He was kind of just a goof ball."

His mother says his drug habit started when he about 16 years old and ended in a motel room two years ago.

"We were in the process of going to rescue him when we got down there, and he was dead," said Rita Austin. "He was in his room locked in and he was dead."

Many have speculated about his suicide, but no one has questioned his addiction.

"I've seen it firsthand. Drugs have a way of changing a person from somebody who is kindhearted and just a great person to someone who is something totally opposite."

Johnson says one of her loved ones used to get busted for drugs with Adams and the other defendants, and she knows the role addiction can play in a family and the many people it effects.

"Horrible things happen because of the size of the drug community here," said Johnson.

Former addict Lisa Brown who now works at a rehabilitation center thinks that meth seems to be more potent and popular these days.

The Teen Challenge Lifeline Program Director says, "the drug abuse is everywhere, but it seems like it is more prevalent in Decatur County than in other counties.

Last year, Tennessee had over 1,600 overdose deaths, but TBI agents say they see the problem everywhere.

"TBI's objective is not to put drug users in jail or prison," said TJ Jordan, an agent with the TBI. "Our objective is to put drug traffickers in prison."

T.J. Jordan says the number of meth labs has gone down significantly in Tennessee in the past decade, but he says now 'Mexican Ice' is more popular: meth produced in super-labs mainly based in Mexico.

"We have limited resources in the drug division to be able to go out there and combat these issues that we have to, to make this state a safer, better state for the citizens," said Jordan.

Jordan says agents try to stay one step ahead of drug abuse but are also hopeful about a new legislative task force recommendation.

It would give the TBI 25 new agents next year to tackle the opioid epidemic.

"If they can court order the people into our programs, the more likely they are to get help," said Brown.

As for those already in jail, Pastor Keith Kirk of Trinity Assembly of God visits them three times a week.

"We just try to keep our presence there to let these guys know that somebody cares,"

He says inmates tell stories of getting high at a young age and relying on money that comes from selling.

"When they get out, they just kind of gravitate back to that because they have nothing else to go to or look to," said Kirk.

He urges more churches and community members to help fight what he calls a continually growing problem and questions why so many people choose to stay quiet when the issue`s often right in front of our eyes.